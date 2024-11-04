Lansing Street Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.0% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

