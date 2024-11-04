Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 50.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MODG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

