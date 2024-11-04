Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 594 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

AMD stock opened at $141.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.91 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

