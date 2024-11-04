Lansing Street Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $524.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $522.90 and its 200 day moving average is $503.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.92 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.