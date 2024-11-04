Lantheus (LNTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63.

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

