Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.26 and last traded at $113.49. Approximately 195,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 949,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lantheus

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.