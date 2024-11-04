Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15 to $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million to $122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.89. 3,665,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,535. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

