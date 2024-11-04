Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

LAZ stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 79.68%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $4,219,981.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,679,058. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,497 shares of company stock worth $8,658,086. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $1,504,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,126,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,733,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

