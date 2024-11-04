Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 592.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLMI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,747. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.