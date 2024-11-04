Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after buying an additional 168,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,474. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $947.64. The company had a trading volume of 73,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $602.45 and a 12 month high of $979.78. The company has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

