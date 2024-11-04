LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23,586.31 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $23,586.31 and approximately $1,731.95 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

