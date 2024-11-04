Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 4169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 375.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 100.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 56,491 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
