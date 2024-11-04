Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $40.30 Million

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $40.30 million and approximately $2,658.98 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 118,636,271 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 118,715,483.24153495. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.34063447 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $3,300.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

