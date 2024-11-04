Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LEV opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.59. Lion Electric has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEV shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.82.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

