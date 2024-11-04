Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LQDA opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $843.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $28,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,993.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $28,619.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,993.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,551 shares of company stock valued at $236,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liquidia by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Liquidia by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

