Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 59.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $137.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.