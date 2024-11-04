Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

