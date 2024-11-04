Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $12.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $165.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.