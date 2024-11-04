Lutz Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.19 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

