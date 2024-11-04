Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MX. Barclays upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MX stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 93.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

