Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.36. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 31.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

