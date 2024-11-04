Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Price Performance

NYSE MTW opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $312.57 million, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.84. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.