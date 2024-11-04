Mapfre, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
Mapfre Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of MPFRY opened at $5.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.83.
