Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Cut by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $15,399,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $143.13 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

