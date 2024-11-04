Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $15,399,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of MPC opened at $144.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

