MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 20,972,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 8,756,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £596,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.58.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

