MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTZ. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Get MasTec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.92. 350,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. MasTec has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $138.87.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $5,287,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $4,230,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.