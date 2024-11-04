Match Group (MTCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.69 on Monday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

