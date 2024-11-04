MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

MDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MDA Space presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.29.

Get MDA Space alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDA Space

MDA Space Stock Up 4.6 %

TSE:MDA traded up C$1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.60. 378,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. Analysts predict that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. In other news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. Insiders have sold 199,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,909 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.