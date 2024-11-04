MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,163,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,499,341 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $12.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 210,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

