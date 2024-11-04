Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.72 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
