Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.72 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

