MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $64,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Raymond James began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,301.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,062.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,080. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,050.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,807.21.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

