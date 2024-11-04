Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. 26,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,671. The firm has a market cap of $423.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $502.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Wolfgang Beck bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,103.26. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard George Short bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,382 shares in the company, valued at $292,877.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wolfgang Beck acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,103.26. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

