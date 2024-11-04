MetFi 1-Day Volume Hits $136,349.33 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One MetFi token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetFi has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. MetFi has a total market cap of $35.13 million and approximately $136,349.33 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,816.79 or 0.99883374 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,532.81 or 0.99471188 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,735,535 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.2064412 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $27,295.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

