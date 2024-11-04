MetFi Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One MetFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market capitalization of $37.15 million and approximately $215,838.06 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.20 or 0.99834479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.27 or 0.99714078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,738,463 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.2064412 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $27,295.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

