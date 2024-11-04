MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $193.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. Barclays upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.88.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $229.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $267.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.79.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.