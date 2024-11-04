MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $275.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $231.55 and last traded at $230.87. Approximately 4,355,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,573,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.71.

MSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

