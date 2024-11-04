Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $102.53 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $102,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.90. 8,240,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,490,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $231.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

