Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,900 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $39,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Arista Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Arista Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 63,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.88.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.52, for a total value of $765,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,957,783.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.52, for a total transaction of $765,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,957,783.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,338. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $397.20. The stock had a trading volume of 269,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,540. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.19 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.82. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

