Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $57,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,680.18.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $66.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,815.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,428. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,888.45 and a 12 month high of $4,856.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3,886.98. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

