Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.20 on Monday, reaching $516.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.66 and a 52-week high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

