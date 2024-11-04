Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $42,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $219.27. The stock had a trading volume of 218,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,726. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.28 and a 52-week high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.