Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

