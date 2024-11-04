MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,779 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,360,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $9,186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,765.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $46.76 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

