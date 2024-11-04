Mosaic Advisors LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 5.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.65 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.