Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mplx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mplx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. UBS Group upped their price target on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $44.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $45.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

