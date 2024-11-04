MultiPlan (MPLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect MultiPlan to post earnings of ($2.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MultiPlan to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MultiPlan Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE MPLN opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.46. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup reduced their price target on MultiPlan from $17.20 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
