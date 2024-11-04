Nathan Andrew Winters Sells 1,837 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.02. 480,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.28 and its 200-day moving average is $331.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $201.43 and a 52 week high of $394.57.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.