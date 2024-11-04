National Pension Service Has $318.72 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $318,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

ISRG opened at $507.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.59. The firm has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.49 and a 1 year high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

