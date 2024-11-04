National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,971 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.34% of D.R. Horton worth $211,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $172.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.58. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.22 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.